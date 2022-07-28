Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As we enter the summer season preparing for what is the most important election of our time, I would like to address the reasons, to me and to all, for my being a candidate to represent the majority of Mainers in Maine Senate District 8.

While running as a lifelong Republican, my perspective is to attend equally to the concerns of all, be it Republicans, Democrats, independents and Greens.

I am focused on representing and keeping traditional Maine values and way of life.

I will support all issues that will benefit our state, oppose all that will do harm, be it what it may.

I will build bridges of understanding to reach practical and viable agreements.

My principles are clear and transparent, to ensure we can dialogue among all constituents.

To me, politics is the art of the possible, which means to listen and understand our opposition to be able to negotiate solutions that benefit the majority.

It is my perspective that the grand problem of today is that politicians are focused on our party differences instead of recognizing that we Mainers agree on about 90% of what we want, and we need to focus and resolve the 10% of things that divide us.

My proposal is to support all that follows common sense to make our state more prosperous and develop more pride in it. Senate Republicans have made “The Maine Comeback” a statewide campaign motto, and we want to make Maine the model state for the nation.

Eric Rojo

Lincoln