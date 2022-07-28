Maine Sen. Susan Collins on Thursday said the deal struck by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V, and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has hampered bipartisan efforts, including hers to codify same-sex marriage.

Collins, a Republican, has been working to move a bill that would shield protections for same-sex marriage should the conservative-led Supreme Court act to overturn past rulings on the topic in the wake of the ruling on Roe v. Wade.

She said that the timing of the deal struck between Manchin and Schumer on what has been dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act “could not have been worse and it came totally out of the blue,” according to HuffPost.

“After we just had worked together successfully on gun safety legislation, on the CHIPs bill, it was a very unfortunate move that destroys the many bipartisan efforts that are under way,” Collins said.

Collins believes that the deal on inflation and taxes comes at a bad time because it will be difficult to build up bipartisan support for a bill to protect gay marriage with partisan voices “dominating the Senate,” according to a spokesperson.

“Senator Collins is working to build support for the bill. She wants it to succeed. But bipartisan cooperation on important issues is obviously more difficult with partisan reconciliation dominating the Senate. So we might have to wait a little bit before we can get it done,” Collins’ spokesperson, Annie Clark, tweeted on Thursday.