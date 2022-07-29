A boy was hurt in a Thursday evening stabbing in Winterport.

The stabbing happened about 8:38 p.m. on Main Street, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, Moss said Friday afternoon.

Moss said there’s no danger to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

Leslie Fay, manager at LOL-A Provisions in Winterport, said she returned to her home on Main Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and saw an ambulance drive by, but didn’t witness the stabbing.

She was troubled by the news when she heard about it Friday morning, she said.

“It’s disconcerting to have that happen in this little town because you don’t normally see things like this,” Fay said.

Hilary Grover, who also lives on Main Street and grew up in Winterport, was saddened by the news of a stabbing in town.

“I love this town. It’s a great place to grow up in, and that disheartens me,” Grover said. “I’m hoping it’s just a one-off incident because this isn’t the Winterport I know.”