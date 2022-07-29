Several homes were evacuated Thursday night after a grenade was found.

The grenade was found about 7 p.m. at a home on James Street, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Nearby homes were evacuated.

Police eventually determined the grenade had been altered and did not pose a danger. It had been left in the home by someone who moved out in 2015, Moss said late Thursday night.

The Maine State Police Bomb Team removed the grenade and will dispose of it.