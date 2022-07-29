Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 80s, with a chance for scattered thundershowers and clouds giving way to mostly or partly sunny skies. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 244 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,465. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine’s largest and most densely populated metropolitan area, Portland-South Portland, represented almost all of the underproduction, being short of 8,000 units.

The biggest obstacle to hold trials and address the massive backlog is a lack of judicial marshals.

Ebenezer Ball was still declared guilty of murder even though he swore that the posse leader was shot accidentally.

The schools have candidates for principal, but the search has been lethargic and it’s been hard to attract a robust set of prospects.

PLUS: RSU 2 promoted Matthew Gilbert to superintendent on July 1. He told them 22 days later he was leaving to work in another district.

While patients wait potentially months or years for blood tests, it may be more valuable to test water sources, said Dr. Dora Anne Mills.

The report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said the tests should be offered by medical providers to patients who live or work in areas that are known to be contaminated.

Millions of dollars could be headed to Maine to accelerate research into the state’s burgeoning forever chemical contamination problem and growing tick population.

For instance, IDEXX said it would take several years to get PFAS information from its 1,000 suppliers.

The hiatus of livestock events at the Bangor State Fair has forced Corinna Caron to host a steer and lamb show followed by an auction.

The ACLU of Maine says a requirement for high-definition cameras outside marijuana stores violates a new facial surveillance ban.

Few in civic life in Maine have risen from unknown status to prominence faster than Nirav Shah.

New safety protocols advise airport operators to report runway surface conditions and include the depth of snow, ice or slush.

In other Maine news …

Toddler missing from Piscataquis County campground found safe

Travel magazine names Bangor Maine’s ‘best kept secret’

Electrical fire damages 4 apartments in Bangor

2 Massachusetts men charged after nearly 1.5 pounds of fentanyl recovered from Bangor casino

Children accused of fighting with Rockland cops outside police station

$400K Ferrari stolen from York valet parking lot

Driver was allegedly drunk when he hit 2 women in Raymond

5 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Augusta

Owners of Finn’s in Ellsworth will sell pub but are hopeful it will reopen

Developer wants to build 102-bed nursing home in Damariscotta

Portland creates directory for pet-friendly areas

Maine union group opposes consumer-owned utility referendum

Report: Reaching Maine’s climate goals likely as state nears 75 percent carbon neutrality

Susan Collins says climate deal ‘destroys’ bipartisan work

Susan Collins sponsors bill to help seniors struggling with opioid use

An Aroostook community will be the only small town in Maine with an inclusive playground

Great white shark sighting closes popular Maine beach

UMaine football picked 8th out of 13 teams in conference preseason poll