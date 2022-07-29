Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 80s, with a chance for scattered thundershowers and clouds giving way to mostly or partly sunny skies. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 244 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,465. Check out our tracker for more information.
Nearly all of Maine’s housing shortage is in the Portland area
Maine’s largest and most densely populated metropolitan area, Portland-South Portland, represented almost all of the underproduction, being short of 8,000 units.
It will take 15 years to clear case backlog in Washington County if pace continues
The biggest obstacle to hold trials and address the massive backlog is a lack of judicial marshals.
A suspected Maine counterfeiter got hanged and a preacher made money off his story
Ebenezer Ball was still declared guilty of murder even though he swore that the posse leader was shot accidentally.
2 Deer Isle schools scrambling to find principals before end of August
The schools have candidates for principal, but the search has been lethargic and it’s been hard to attract a robust set of prospects.
PLUS: RSU 2 promoted Matthew Gilbert to superintendent on July 1. He told them 22 days later he was leaving to work in another district.
It will be a while before PFAS blood tests are widely available to Mainers
While patients wait potentially months or years for blood tests, it may be more valuable to test water sources, said Dr. Dora Anne Mills.
New report is 1st to say that people with longtime PFAS exposure should be tested
The report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said the tests should be offered by medical providers to patients who live or work in areas that are known to be contaminated.
More than $100M in new funding would help UMaine System do PFAS and tick research
Millions of dollars could be headed to Maine to accelerate research into the state’s burgeoning forever chemical contamination problem and growing tick population.
Business groups push Maine agency to delay PFAS reporting law
For instance, IDEXX said it would take several years to get PFAS information from its 1,000 suppliers.
A Corinna farm is stepping up to save dozens of 4-H kids from a financial blow
The hiatus of livestock events at the Bangor State Fair has forced Corinna Caron to host a steer and lamb show followed by an auction.
Proposed marijuana rules violate Maine’s sweeping facial surveillance ban, ACLU says
The ACLU of Maine says a requirement for high-definition cameras outside marijuana stores violates a new facial surveillance ban.
Nirav Shah suggests he could someday run for political office
Few in civic life in Maine have risen from unknown status to prominence faster than Nirav Shah.
Feds release new guidance in response to 2019 crash landing at Presque Isle airport
New safety protocols advise airport operators to report runway surface conditions and include the depth of snow, ice or slush.
In other Maine news …
Toddler missing from Piscataquis County campground found safe
Travel magazine names Bangor Maine’s ‘best kept secret’
Electrical fire damages 4 apartments in Bangor
2 Massachusetts men charged after nearly 1.5 pounds of fentanyl recovered from Bangor casino
Children accused of fighting with Rockland cops outside police station
$400K Ferrari stolen from York valet parking lot
Driver was allegedly drunk when he hit 2 women in Raymond
5 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Augusta
Owners of Finn’s in Ellsworth will sell pub but are hopeful it will reopen
Developer wants to build 102-bed nursing home in Damariscotta
Portland creates directory for pet-friendly areas
Maine union group opposes consumer-owned utility referendum
Report: Reaching Maine’s climate goals likely as state nears 75 percent carbon neutrality
Susan Collins says climate deal ‘destroys’ bipartisan work
Susan Collins sponsors bill to help seniors struggling with opioid use
An Aroostook community will be the only small town in Maine with an inclusive playground
Great white shark sighting closes popular Maine beach
UMaine football picked 8th out of 13 teams in conference preseason poll