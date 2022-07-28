An El Salvador man allegedly had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when he hit two pedestrians with an SUV near Tassel Top Beach in Raymond.

Jose Recinos-Gil, 31, was driving a gray 2008 GMC Acadia down Tassel Top Road about 6:29 p.m. Sunday when he hit two women walking down the road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

His SUV continued down the hill, driving over one of the victims, police said.

The two women, 42-year-old Christina Amoroso of Windham and 21-year-old Megan Anderson of Sebring, Florida, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Amoroso suffered serious injuries, while Anderson suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Recinos-Gil was charged with reckless conduct and OUI causing serious bodily injury. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $60,000 cash bail.

Recinos-Gil had a blood alcohol level of 0.2 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit to drive, according to court documents.

Recinos-Gil reportedly told police he had three beers. He had to be reminded of instructions multiple times during the sobriety test, according to court documents.

Recinos-Gil is not a U.S. citizen, but he’s been in America for eight years. He currently lives in South Portland, according to court documents.