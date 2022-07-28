Calling all pet lovers! Portland Downtown is creating a new directory, listing the pet-friendly areas downtown so you will know where your furry friends are welcome.

Portland Downtown said many places in the area are already pet-friendly, but there isn’t a central list with all locations.

So the group created “Pet Friendly Portland, Maine,” the city’s first pet-friendly directory.

It will include lists of the places in Portland, letting local and visiting pet owners know where they can take their animals.

“It’s got a list of right now of about 30 [places], and we’re hoping to grow that, downtown and city wide businesses where you can take your pet,” Portland Downtown Executive Director Cary Tyson said. “That’s everything from outdoor eating, to shopping inside, to simply having a water bottle. so we encourage everyone to list their business.”