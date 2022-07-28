ELLSWORTH — Help reduce single-use plastic in the environment and while supporting programs that directly benefit members of our community. Healthy Acadia has been selected by Ellsworth Hannaford store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Hannaford Community Bag Program for the month of August.

The Hannaford Community Bag Program, which was launched in October 2015, is an easy way for shoppers to give back to our local community and the environment as part of their regular shopping routine. As part of this ongoing program, each month at every Hannaford location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable Community Bag.

Every reusable Hannaford Community Bag purchased sends a $1 donation to a local non-profit serving the community of the Hannaford store in which it was purchased. Healthy Acadia will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 Community Bag purchased in August at the Ellsworth Hannaford store, located at 225 High Street. Shoppers can also purchase the reusable Community Bag on Hannaford-To-Go.

“We are so honored and appreciative to be selected as a Hannaford Community Bag Program beneficiary by the team at Ellsworth Hannaford,” said Shoshona Smith, Healthy Acadia’s development director. “We love that community members can purchase such a useful everyday item and support our community health programs at the same time!”

For more information on the Hannaford Community Bag Program, visit https://hannaford.2givelocal.com.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.