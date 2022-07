The Portland House of Music has been sold to a Colorado talent buyer.

The Portland Press Herald reported that owner Ken Bell turned over the Portland House of Music to Patrick Calabro, who works at The Belly Up in Aspen, Colorado.

The Portland House of Music opened on Temple Street in 2015, and Bell has been looking to sell the venue since 2020, according to the Press Herald.

Calabro said he wants to lure more national acts to the 300-seat venue, the Portland newspaper reported.