CORINNA — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Penobscot livestock club will host a livestock show and sale from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Casa Cattle Company, 145 Nokomis Road.

The Penobscot Livestock 4-H Club Showdown and Sale includes a youth lamb show Friday at 6 p.m., a youth steer show Saturday at 11 a.m., and the youth livestock auction at 2 p.m. UMaine Extension 4-H members will be available to discuss their livestock projects. Food and beverages will be provided starting at noon on Aug. 6.



The event is free and open to the public; no registration is required. Auction bidding by phone will be available at 207-249-2191. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Emily Mott at 207-942-7396 or emily.j.mott@maine.edu.