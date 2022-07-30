Skip to content
Menu
Bangor Daily News
Maine news, sports, politics, election results, and obituaries
News
Sports
Politics
Regions
Aroostook
Bangor
Central Maine
Down East
Hancock
Midcoast
Piscataquis
Portland
York
Maine Life
Act Out
Homestead
Outdoors
Community Events
Business
Opinion
Archives
Obituaries
Public Notices
Login
Logout
Subscribe
Open Search
Search for:
Search
Menu
Don't miss
Farmington Jane Doe
Right Whale Protections
Bill Raiten
Coronavirus
Weather
Maine Gas Prices
Posted in
Danby Ink
Summer reading
by
George Danby
8 hours ago
July 29, 2022
Share this:
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
Credit:
George Danby / BDN
Summer reading.
More articles from the BDN
Post navigation
Previous
Historic U.S. document could block state anti-abortion efforts
Next
Letter: Corporate greed is making it harder to afford to live