What is a livable wage? I suppose it depends on how you want to live. It seems that young people now feel that they should start off at the top of the pay chain. Most jobs have entry-level positions with the opportunity to progress up. At least that was the way it used to be.

With the cost of living as it is now, entry level is probably not enough to support a family, have a big car and eat lobster. With the unreasonable increases in fuel prices, food prices, rent and other living expenses, entry level just doesn’t cut it. The only way we will be able to afford to live is for corporate America to lower the price of products.

Not long ago the price of a gallon of gas was under $2 and a dozen eggs was around $1.50. Recently, gas prices were more than $5, eggs have been more than $3, many rents are more than $1,000 per month, the list goes on and on. This country cannot survive this kind of corporate greed!

If corporate America would eliminate the massive bonuses given to CEOs and other top management and cut the top pay of millions, I think the price of products could be cut and the average American could afford to buy more with their lower salaries. With more product being sold, more product would have to be produced. The need for more product would increase the need for more workers. With more workers there would be more taxes collected, etc.

Common sense could bring the cost of living down to an affordable rate allowing down home average Americans to survive. There was a time, not too long ago, that a worker would dream to become a millionaire, that dream has become shattered.

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket