Four people have been accused of vandalizing a Rockland school with derogatory graffiti.

Two juveniles, 18-year-old Khyllie Cochran and 19-year-old Juston Hurley have been charged with aggravated criminal mischief, according to the Rockland Police Department.

Those charges come after a weeks-long investigation.

The vandals allegedly caused extensive damage, including broken windows and derogatory graffiti, to the outbuilding and surrounding property at Oceanside High School on July 13.

The graffiti included racial slurs and swastikas, according to police.

The case is being reviewed by the Maine attorney general’s office, which reviews all cases involving potential civil rights violations, including those involving hate speech.