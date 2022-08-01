Over the past few weeks you may have seen our new column, Hard Telling Not Knowing, a new weekly feature in which we take a deep dive into a particular question about Maine culture and history.

While we’ve started off with questions the Bangor Daily News staff have asked each other, what we really want are questions from readers — things that you’re curious about in Maine, or things that you know that others might be curious about and would want to know.

Lots of people didn’t know why the University of Maine is on an island, or what this mysterious stone circle in Orrington is all about — and we’re having a lot of fun finding the answers to those questions.

Got something you’re interested in, or know other people will find intriguing? Fill out the form below with your name, email, town and question, and if it’s something we can answer, we’ll use it in a future column. Nothing is off the table — we love writing about the Bangor region, of course, but anything in Maine is fair game.

We look forward to hearing from you and finding out more about the unique things that make Maine Maine.