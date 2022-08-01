Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) National Eucharistic Revival runs Sunday, June 19, 2022 to Pentecost Sunday, June 8, 2025. With the 2019 Pew poll revealing that two-thirds of Catholics do not believe in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, this is a step in the right direction. It should be remembered that this poll was taken pre-lockdowns. Catholic belief in the Real Presence was in free fall for years prior to en masse church closings of 2020. Why?

May this Eucharistic Revival also be an invitation for others to consider “coming home.”

From the Bible: “For the bread of God is that which cometh down from heaven, and giveth life to the world”… “And Jesus said to them: I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall not hunger: and he that believeth in me shall never thirst”… “If any man eat of this bread, he shall live forever; and the bread that I will give, is my flesh, for the life of the world”…”Then Jesus said to them: Amen, amen I say unto you: Except you eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, you shall not have life in you. He that eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath everlasting life: and I will raise him up in the last day”…”He that eateth this bread, shall live forever…” (John 6: 33, 35, 52, 54, 55, 59). “I am come that they may have life and may have it more abundantly,” ( John 10:10).

Mary Comstock

Macwahoc Plantation