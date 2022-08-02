Don’t fear the heavy classic rock music coming to the Cross Insurance Center this fall.

Blue Oyster Cult will perform at the Bangor venue at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, according to the Cross Insurance Center. Blue Oyster Cult will be joined by Mark Farner’s American Band.

Tickets will be available for presale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday and then become available to the general public beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be bought at the Maine Credit Unions Box Office at the Cross Insurance Center or online at Tickmaster.com. Prices start at $39 and range up to $89, depending on seating.

The Long Island-based band released its first album in 1972, and since then, has released a string of classic hits that include “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Burnin’ For You,” “Godzilla” and “Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll.”

Blue Oyster Cult released its most recent album, “The Symbol Remains,” in October 2020, the band’s first studio album in 19 years.

