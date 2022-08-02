The pedestrian who was struck by a car in Hudson last week has died.

David York, 65, was walking on Route 221 about 4:40 p.m. July 27 when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle driven by 50-year-old Judith Whitmore of Hudson, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

York was airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

His death remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.\