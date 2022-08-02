Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In many cases, you can ask your local congress or senate person (to be politically correct) to write a letter on your behalf to get some results. But for what really gets done to help veterans, check your history. Members of the Maine National Guard who trained in Canada have indicated suffering from several different chemicals sprayed by the United States in Canada and hav e had trouble accessing services.

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 would provide expanded health coverage for veterans who were exposed to burn pits and Agent Orange; create an interagency Toxic Exposure Research Working Group to plan and increase federally backed research on toxic exposure, and make 3.5 million combat veterans who served since September 2001 eligible for health care through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

I can only close by saying “shame on our political system” as veterans suffer or die waiting for compensation. The veterans that can’t afford services lay in bed withering away waiting for answers. Their loved ones suffer because of the promise that we will take care of the ones that fought for us and gave us our freedom.

Robert Richford

Lincoln