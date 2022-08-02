Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I have no objection to the upcoming possible sale of town-owned land by the Hampden Town Council, for what might be a very small amount of money, of two oddly shaped open-space lots at the end of a cul-de-sac. It is possible that the residents most directly affected are in favor of any future development that may be made possible in part as a result of that sale. But I’m concerned in general that the town may be selling off land before it determines the current full value of small open-space parcels to the adjacent neighborhoods and to the town as a whole for things like cooling patches of trees, places for neighbors to stroll, and flood mitigation.

The town council is public about the sale process, they and town staff are trying their best to inform Hampden residents about matters of public interest, and councilors cannot be faulted for voting in our interest as each of them sees it. If people want the town to consider anything in particular before it sells town-owned land, they need to let the town council know.

Mary Kellogg

Hampden