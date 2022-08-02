HOUSTON — Chaim Bloom’s first deal of deadline day involves a big name.

The Red Sox have agreed to acquire first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres, as first reported by Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. It’s unclear if Boston is paying most of Hosmer’s remaining contract or if San Diego is attaching a prospect to sweeten the deal. Boston is not expected to pay much in terms of prospect capital in what should be a creatively designed trade.

Hosmer, 32, is not the offensive player he once was. The former Royal is hitting .272 with eight homers, 40 RBIs and a .727 OPS in 90 games this year. He can play first base, which has been an obvious area of need for the Red Sox this season due to the struggles of Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero, or slot into designated hitter if the Sox trade J.D. Martinez. As a four-time Gold Glover, Hosmer will provide a significant defensive upgrade at first base. He can also eventually serve as a mentor to top prospect Triston Casas, who he knows well because they have trained together in South Florida.

Hosmer is under contract through 2025 and will earn $13 million in each of the next three seasons. The eight-year, $144 million deal he signed with the Padres before the 2018 season is backloaded. According to reports, the Padres are expected to pay a significant portion of that contract.

Hosmer made headlines earlier in the day for refusing to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Nationals as part of the Juan Soto blockbuster. That trade still went on, and the Padres began looking for other suitors for him. It appears the Red Sox won their pursuit.

Boston made three trades Monday. The Sox shipped catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros for two prospects, acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Reds and swapped left-hander Jake Diekman and catcher Reese McGuire with the White Sox.

Chris Cotillo, masslive.com