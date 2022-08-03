BANGOR – Maine Discovery Museum, in partnership with the City of Bangor and Bangor Public Health and Community Services, will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Maine Discovery Museum for those six months and up.

The Museum will provide a free day pass to anyone who receives a vaccination at the clinic.

“Providing a safe space for children and families to discover is one of our primary responsibilities. We are committed to making informed, science-based public health decisions for our museum. We are happy to support families as they build confidence in returning to our museum and participating in our activities; we’ve waited a long time for our youngest population to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, and our team is thrilled to provide families with a safe and fun opportunity to protect themselves,” Autumn Allen, director of museum services, explained.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone, and our youngest visitors have had to wait the longest to take advantage of the remarkable science behind the vaccines. We’re happy to be a small part of the solution in getting this protection to kids and families. We are grateful to the City of Bangor and Bangor Public Health for teaming with us,” Kate Dickerson, interim executive director, noted.

To sign up or get more information about this clinic, contact Maine Discovery Museum at 207-262-7200.