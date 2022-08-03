SCARBOROUGH — Though the 2022 “Tri for a Cure” was a mix of in-person and virtual, the results of Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s participation were anything but mixed, with the credit union contributing more than $20,000 to this year’s event in support of the Maine Cancer Foundation.

The credit union supported the event as a major sponsor of the ‘Tri for a Cure’ including the exclusive sponsor of the ‘Survivors’ Breakfast’ and through staff participation in both the in-person and virtual option, which is held as part of the ‘Tri’ weekend July 9-10.

“We have been a long-time partner of the Maine Cancer Foundation and have supported the ‘Tri for a Cure’ for a number of years. It was great to see staff again step up to participate in the event and to have a strong in-person presence this year, after the past two years. Unfortunately, cancer has touched most everyone in one way or another, and the funds that the Maine Cancer Foundation raise through this event make a positive impact on supporting research and early detection and prevention efforts in Maine. Our organization is committed to making our communities healthier and reducing cancer goes a long way in achieving that goal. We are proud to have supported this year’s ‘Tri’ in such a significant way this year with our total contribution in excess of $20,000,” explained David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country Federal Credit Union.

In addition to being a major contributor of “Tri for a Cure,” Town & Country is also actively involved in other aspects of reducing the impact of cancer in our communities by partnering with the Maine Cancer Foundation to offer special financial wellness programs including individual financial coaching, financial wellness workshops focused on the cost of a cancer diagnosis and other resources and initiatives that help cancer patients and their families.



As Maine’s second largest credit union with 40,000 members, Town & Country is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and services to people who live, work, go to school or worship in Cumberland and York Counties. Town & Country is the only Maine credit union to be designated as one of Maine’s ‘Best Credit Unions’ by Forbes three times in 2018, 2019, and 2021, the credit union has $520 million in assets, and is part of the largest branch network in the country. To learn more, visit http://www.tcfcu.com.