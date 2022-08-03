Massive cookie bake precedes 2022 St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar

PORTLAND —The wafting aroma of Italian cookies on Federal Street in Portland early next week will be a welcome scent as volunteers, from ages 10 to 93, will participate in the annual “cookie bake” for the baking, decorating, and packaging of over 7,000 cookies in advance of the 2022 St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar, located in the kitchen and parish hall on 72 Federal Street, on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

“We should really be in the ‘heat’ of things by 10 a.m. both days,” said Nancy Taliento-Goodwin, a parishioner at St. Peter for over 60 years.

It will take over 120 dozen eggs, 200 pounds of sugar, and 350 pounds of flour to create the anise cookies, filled cookies, lemon cookies, cannoli, pizzelles, tiramisu, almond cream cake, and limoncello cake.

“We now have multiple generations working on the cookie bake,” said Nancy. “It’s a way to have the younger generations start to volunteer. If they volunteer with the church, which they are a part of, then they will look beyond that and volunteer in the community.”

The 2022 St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar is set for Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 from 5-9:30 p.m. each day. As always, the bazaar, now in its 96th year, will feature food, pastries, games, community, and live music from the Jim Ciampi Band on Friday and Cory Pesaturo on Saturday.

The pastry booth at the bazaar will be taking pre-orders for all of the sweets, with pick up scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12 from 3-6 p.m. To pre-order any of the items listed above, call 207-773-8852 or email egoodwin@maine.rr.com.