ROCKLAND – The Good Tern Natural Foods Cooperative, at 750 Main Street in Rockland, will host a wine tasting on Friday, Aug. 12, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Organizing the event is Deminique Cole, wine and beer buyer for the Good Tern Co-op.

Four wines will be featured. All are blends of two or more grape varieties, and all are made from organic grapes. Domaine Bousquet Brut is a champagne blend from Tupungato, Mendoza Province, Argentina. The slopes facing the Mediterranean Sea in Roussillon, France are the source of Jean-Marc Lafage Côté Est, a blend of Grenache Blanc, Chardonnay, and Rolle grapes. Spartico Spanish Red Blend from Spain combines Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon, and Riojana Bonarda Malbec is a bold red from La Rioja, Argentina.

“We chose this selection to highlight wines that are both newer to our inventory and are blends,” said Cole. “These fun blends are also organic and vegan, and every bottle is priced reasonably, under $17!”

The wine tasting will be held in the Cafe of the Good Tern. A small selection of cheeses and crackers will be served. The event is free and open to anyone 21 years or older. For more information please contact Cole at wineandbeer@goodtern.coop.

Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store, founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community. The Co-op’s Education & Community Outreach Committee is a volunteer effort to engage residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond in fun and satisfying ways to learn while improving their own mental and physical health as well as ensuring a healthy planet.