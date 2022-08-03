Police in Old Town are looking for a man who allegedly crashed his pickup truck into a house and then fled the scene Tuesday night.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Roger Eldridge, 57, of Greenbush after he allegedly crashed a pickup truck into an Old Town police speed radar trailer, then a house on Stillwater Avenue before running into the woods.

Eldridge is facing charges of aggravated criminal mischief, criminal mischief, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Deputy Chief Lee Miller of the Old Town police.

Miller said two people were inside the house Eldridge allegedly crashed into, but neither resident was hurt. Miller said Eldridge had a passenger in the pickup truck who also fled into the woods after the Tuesday night crash.

Eldridge was arrested previously by Old Town police on July 26 for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence. He is also on probation.