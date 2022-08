Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana plans to leave after this upcoming school year.

Botana told the school board Tuesday night he plans to leave a year earlier than originally intended, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Botana has been with the district for six years and his current contract is up in 2024.

However, he told the board this will be his last year and cited exhaustion from the number of decisions he has had to make over the past few years.