In this July 2, 2022, file photo, racefans watch fireworks after Oxford Championship Series and Oxford Acceleration Series racing at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford Hills. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to mid-80s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state.

The latest on the coronavirus in Maine

Three more Mainers have died and another 452 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,470. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said that updated boosters that offer broader protection from new COVID-19 variants will be available soon for Mainers. The newer variants appear to be more likely to reinfect those who have already contracted the coronavirus, highlighting the need for boosters to help prevent severe illness.

Epic Sports in downtown Bangor to close this fall after 25 years in business

Epic Sports, located at 6 Central St., will have its last day of business sometime in late September or early October.

Construction to extend the mile-long Brewer Riverwalk is beginning sooner than expected.

Buyers are already interested in proposed Brewer condo development

The cost for the units hasn’t yet been determined, but the developer said they’ll be sold at market rate. 

Maine manufacturer tests wells after finding high PFAS levels

The Tex Tech Industries manufacturing site in North Monmouth was found to have 300 parts per trillion of PFAS in 2018.

Illegal camping at Acadia has surged during the pandemic

Last year, rangers discovered 182 cases of illegal camping within Acadia National Park.

Hancock County bar on market for $1M a year after it opened

Sandy’s Saloon, a watering hole off Route 1 in Orland, will continue to operate until someone else steps up to take over the bar.

Portland’s offices are expected to continue emptying in the next 2 years

Many companies are reassessing office space as more employees work from home.

Paul LePage says he wouldn’t have negotiated with tribes over sovereignty

Former Gov. Paul LePage called a 1980 settlement at the heart of negotiations over tribal rights “a done deal.”

Janet Mills asks Canada to ease restrictions for Americans at golf course on border

The Aroostook Valley Country Club still hasn’t regained the memberships it lost prior to the pandemic.

Jared Golden praises Joe Manchin’s climate-health care bill without committing to vote for it

Rep. Jared Golden praised the bill’s provisions allowing Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies, saying it was “probably one of the best parts of the bill.”

Bangor’s fighting for a spot in the Little League World Series for 1st time since 2010

The Bangor Little League All-Star team won all four of its games in the state tournament in Waldoboro last week, outscoring its opponents 37-7.

Clamming has a 100-percent success rate, even with minimal preparation

“Unlike hunting and fishing, with a little research, minimal gear and a strong back, there’s a 100-percent chance you’ll come home with your quarry.”

6 easy ways to cook your bounty of green beans

Glorious green beans abound right now. Eating them just simply steamed works perfectly well, especially if they are super fresh.

