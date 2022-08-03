Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to mid-80s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers have died and another 452 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,470. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said that updated boosters that offer broader protection from new COVID-19 variants will be available soon for Mainers. The newer variants appear to be more likely to reinfect those who have already contracted the coronavirus, highlighting the need for boosters to help prevent severe illness.

Epic Sports, located at 6 Central St., will have its last day of business sometime in late September or early October.

Construction to extend the mile-long Brewer Riverwalk is beginning sooner than expected.

The cost for the units hasn’t yet been determined, but the developer said they’ll be sold at market rate.

The Tex Tech Industries manufacturing site in North Monmouth was found to have 300 parts per trillion of PFAS in 2018.

Last year, rangers discovered 182 cases of illegal camping within Acadia National Park.

Sandy’s Saloon, a watering hole off Route 1 in Orland, will continue to operate until someone else steps up to take over the bar.

Many companies are reassessing office space as more employees work from home.

Former Gov. Paul LePage called a 1980 settlement at the heart of negotiations over tribal rights “a done deal.”

The Aroostook Valley Country Club still hasn’t regained the memberships it lost prior to the pandemic.

Rep. Jared Golden praised the bill’s provisions allowing Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies, saying it was “probably one of the best parts of the bill.”

The Bangor Little League All-Star team won all four of its games in the state tournament in Waldoboro last week, outscoring its opponents 37-7.

“Unlike hunting and fishing, with a little research, minimal gear and a strong back, there’s a 100-percent chance you’ll come home with your quarry.”

Glorious green beans abound right now. Eating them just simply steamed works perfectly well, especially if they are super fresh.

In other Maine news …

Blue Oyster Cult will set Bangor on fire with rock and roll

Acadia Hospital’s ongoing expansion could get a $2M funding boost

Maine community colleges are seeing a big increase in applications

Pedestrian struck by car in Hudson last week has died

Man killed in Southport crash identified

Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after head-on crash in Fort Kent

Penobscot County man is missing

Man dies at Maine prison

Inmate health care provider pulls services from Kennebec, Androscoggin jails over bill dispute

Average price of recreational marijuana continues to fall in Maine

New approach to hiring police officers is paying dividends in Houlton

Brewer pitcher switches from starter to closer to advance American Legion Riverdogs to regionals