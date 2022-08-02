A man who was killed in a Southport car crash on July 27 has been identified.

James T. Pener, 18, of Brookline, Massachusetts, died at the scene after his car left the road and struck a tree at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Cross Road, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

Pener was the only person in the Tesla sedan at the time of the crash, officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

While speed is believed to be a contributing factor, the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.