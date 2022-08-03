Berwick officials are warning families not to let their children drink the water.

The Berwick Water Department said manganese levels have been rising, causing tap water discoloration.

Berwick gets its drinking water from the nearby Salmon Falls River. The river has high levels of manganese during drought conditions, which the town is currently experiencing.

The current level of manganese is at 0.4 milligrams per liter, which is over the 0.3 milligram advisory level for young children. It is under the 1 milligram advisory limit for adults.

Infants and children less than a year old should not drink the water, according to officials.

Gallon jugs of water are available at the Berwick Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Berwick Fire Station, except for when firefighters are on calls.

Due to a limited supply, the two is only supplying two gallons at a time. If you need more or are picking up for multiple families, call 207-698-1101, ext. 111.

The Berwick Water Department said it has worked to address the manganese issues in the river, but in the past few weeks, the manganese in the water has increased beyond its treatment capabilities.

Voters approved a $1.2 million bond and the town also received $2.8 million in federal funding to address the issue.

Berwick had a similar issue with manganese levels in 2016.