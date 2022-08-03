Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Things are hard right now. People are struggling. The planet is struggling. Mainers need relief now. The one thing that Mainers do not need is more debt. Mainers are having to choose between food and rent, why would we agree to take on a debt that would add to the hardship already present?

What is being proposed is this: The Maine government would take over privately owned utilities and create a consumer-owned utility. This will cost a lot of money, billions in fact. Where will the money to pay back the loan come from? Maine households. This could cost households thousands of dollars. Can people afford that? A similar project happened on Long Island, New York. The proof goes back 20 years. Ratepayers have been refinancing debt there for the last two decades.

We need to protect Maine families. We need to stop the government takeover of private utilities.

Hannah Marceau

Etna