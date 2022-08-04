Degrees will benefit anyone interested in expanding brand awareness or adding value to their organization

BANGOR – Helping brands and organizations grow and innovate takes a specialized skill set grounded in communications. In an effort to help busy professionals obtain the skill sets they need to succeed, Husson University Online announced that they have launched two new marketing/communications degrees.

According to Investopedia, marketing refers to the activities a company or organization “undertakes to promote the buying or selling of a product or service. Marketing includes advertising, selling, and delivering products to consumers or other businesses, “To gain expertise in this area, professionals need to have an in-depth understanding of digital marketing, social media, advertising and public relations,” said Dr. David Rogers, director of online and distance education at Husson University Online. “Our online bachelor of science in marketing degree can provide students with the knowledge they need to be successful in this career field.”

“This degree can be tailored to fit students’ specific interests,” said Nancy Roberts, APR, a program coordinator and marketing instructor at Husson University’s New England School of Communications. “By selecting core and elective courses in subjects such as English, journalism, crisis management, public relations and creative writing, students can customize this degree so it focuses on their areas of interest.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook, a “bachelor’s degree is required for most advertising, promotions, and marketing management positions. These managers typically have work experience in advertising, marketing, promotions, or sales.” Overall employment of advertising, promotions, and marketing managers is projected to grow 10 percent from 2020 to 2030. The median annual wage for advertising and promotion managers was $127,150 in May 2021, while the median annual wage for marketing managers was $135,030 at the same point in time.

Husson’s fully online undergraduate degree program in marketing can help students become well-rounded, cross-functional marketing professionals. As part of the degree program, students will learn about graphic design, website design and development, writing, photography, market research, video production and more. To learn more about Husson University Online’s bachelor of science in marketing program, visit https://www.husson.edu/online/online-degrees/bachelor-of-science-in-marketing.

Husson has also launched a new online bachelor of science in professional communications degree. This degree is designed to provide students with the skills and confidence they need to convey information and ideas creatively, persuasively and ethically in a professional environment. The curriculum focuses on public relations, social media and advertising. Students will learn from experts how to write professionally, create effective messages and distribute them to target audiences.

“This degree program is designed to work in concert with our online certificate programs,” said Dr. Adam Crowley, a professor in Husson University’s College of Science and Humanities. After taking core and elective courses in English, journalism, crisis management, public relations and creative writing, students can enhance their degrees by completing certificates in diversity, equity and inclusion; business, or sales.”

To learn more about Husson University Online’s bachelor of science in professional communications degree, go to https://www.husson.edu/online/online-degrees/bachelor-of-science-in-professional-communications.

“Students will find that the curriculum in these two programs are relevant and apply to communication challenges found in every industry and organization,” said Dr. Amy Arnett, Husson University’s associate provost for online and distance education. “And because these programs are online, students will have the flexibility needed to balance full-time professional and family obligations as they gain the skills they need to take their careers to the next level.”

In an effort to assist students during their educational journey, Husson University has instituted a one-stop advisor system. This system provides students with a personal advisor from the moment they enroll. These advisors are available to help students with every part of the online education process including billing, financial aid and academic support. Students who use this system like it. Instead of being serviced by multiple individuals, students receive the personalized service that comes from working with just one person for all of their needs.

“At Husson University Online, we put students first,” continued Arnett. “We prioritize their efforts to advance their careers through education and want to do everything we can to help them reach and exceed their goals. Our online culture is dedicated to doing our best so that students can do their best.”

Husson University Online offers career-focused certificate and degree programs for business, nursing, public health, psychology, technology and more. They’re dedicated to providing students with the education they need to achieve their personal and professional goals. Ninety-six percent of Husson students are employed or in graduate school within a year of graduation. Husson students and graduates also receive lifelong job placement support at no charge. One of the best things about getting an education at Husson is that it has one of the lowest tuition rates in New England. In addition to being affordable, Husson University Online is regionally and professionally accredited. This combination of affordability and quality makes Husson an exceptional value. To learn more about online certificates, bachelor’s and master’s programs offered by Husson University Online, visit https://online.husson.edu.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.