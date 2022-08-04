BELFAST – The Belfast Garden Club’s Open Garden Days continue Friday, Aug. 12, at the historic 1862 home of Stephanie and Ted Guerry in Belfast.

The Guerrys’ large and colorful garden at 132 Congress Street – once the home of Capt. Isaac M. Boardman – will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, as part of the garden club’s seasonal celebration of area gardens Fridays through Aug. 26. Admission, which supports the club’s many public service projects, is $5.

The Guerrys moved to Belfast in 2006. Their garden today boasts of old and new shrubs. “Lilac and rhododendron create cornerstones in pathways,” says Stephanie Guerry. “Hosta, lilies, hydrangea, peony, primrose, and roses greet you at every turn.”

In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Ted, a semi-retired funeral director, and Stephanie, a nurse educator, redeveloped their meandering backyard garden into their own private retreat. They have planted apple, plum, peach, fig, and mulberry trees as well as elderberry, blackberry and raspberry bushes. The Guerrys christened a small rock-rimmed pond “Raspberry Pond” for the delicious red berries that surround it in the summer. The couple keeps a vegetable garden next to their outdoor kitchen.

For the complete Open Garden Days schedule, visit www.belfastgardenclub.org. Proceeds fund the garden club’s school programs, camp scholarships, library donations, and Belfast’s public gardens.