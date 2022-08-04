A small Down East town broke its previous monthly heat record in the month of July.

Robbinston, located between Calais and Perry on Route 1, had an average temperature 3 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the typical July average, according to a report from Axios on data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Robbinston saw an average temperature of 72.5 degrees last month, compared with a 30-year average of 69.5 degrees.

That comes as July finished slightly warmer than average, according to the Caribou office of the National Weather Service. Temperatures across the state ranged to 1 or 2 degrees above average, with Millinocket and Bangor both seeing multiple 90-degree days throughout the month.

However, despite a drought persisting into August, the month was wetter than average across much of the northern and eastern parts of the state.

Rainfall totals were below average south of Bangor, along the southern Maine coast, in areas of western Maine and in far eastern Washington County, where the drought has struck hardest amid a severe lack of steady rain.

Houlton and Millinocket actually saw above average rainfall totals in July, and Caribou’s total rainfall fell just short of the 30-year average.

August is expected to be slightly hotter than typical, with less rainfall than average. With a heat wave sweeping across the state through the end of this week, temperature records may be broken at the very beginning of the month.