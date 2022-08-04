DAMARISCOTTA – An 88-year-old man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing.

Ronald Slicer was last known to be in the Damariscotta area around noon on Wednesday, police said.

He is described as a 5’11”, 180 pounds white male, with hazel eyes and gray hair.

Because Slicer suffers from dementia, he is known to stray from home and get lost, police said.

Slicer is driving a white 2018 Chevy Trax SUV with Maine plates that read, “1856XU.”

If you have any information, please call 207-563-1909.