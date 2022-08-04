BOSTON — Jackie Bradley Jr.’s second stint with the Red Sox is reportedly over.

The Red Sox are designating Bradley Jr. for assignment, according to multiple reports and first reported by the Boston Globe.

Bradley Jr. spent his first eight major league seasons with the Red Sox before leaving in free agency to join the Milwaukee Brewers last season. Boston reacquired the outfielder shortly before the Major League Baseball lockout went into effect last December in the trade that sent Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee.

The Red Sox hoped to improve their outfield defense with the move, and while Bradley Jr. provided stability, he continued to be a liability offensively. He was batting .210 with a .578 OPS, although his home splits were much better with a .288 average and .785 OPS at Fenway Park.

With the trade deadline acquisition of outfielder Tommy Pham, there seemed to be no room for Bradley Jr. to get regular playing time. The outfield going forward will be Pham in left, Jarren Duran in center and Alex Verdugo in right, and the Red Sox hope Kiké Hernández can return some time this month.

