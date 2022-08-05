ELLSWORTH – A Grand night for fun and fundraising on Sunday, Aug. 14.

There are auctions and there’s a Broad Harbor auction. Join “Junior” and the residents of the fictional community of Broad Harbor as they raise money for their beloved Grand Theater, an icon of Main Street and a neon beacon for ocean-going vessels and land-bound RVs that have strayed off of Route 1.

The 2019 auction was a great success in both fundraising and fun. This year features over 200 items and counting, including airfare from Bar Harbor to Boston, a Nature Cruise, granite garden sculptures, jewelry, a Whale Watch, and oodles of gift certificates. Load up the car with loot and take home a pie from the silent dessert auction.

Admission is only $10 and includes entertainment by the cast of Downeast Shakes & Shenanigans.

The auction preview begins at 4 p.m. with the live auction starting at 5 p.m. There will be a cash bar and full concessions offered including fresh movie theater popcorn.

All proceeds benefit the ongoing efforts of your Grand including live theater, music, opera, and an ever-expanding Performing Arts for Children program including educational outreach.



$10 general admission. Cash, check, and credit card accepted. Tickets are on sale at Grandonline.org.