AUGUSTA — New Ventures Maine will offer an in-person website design and development masterclass for small businesses “Grow Your Business Online” on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Augusta.

The masterclass is designed to provide small business owners a full day of guided support to build a business website, including sessions on branding, content, design, e-commerce, SEO and more.

Entrepreneurs who participate in the class receive:

● free domain hosting

● free email marketing tools

● free lunch



“This course will help business owners create an online presence, which is a necessity for today’s businesses,” notes Karin Petrin, business advisor and microenterprise specialist for New Ventures Maine and one of the facilitators of the workshops. “We’ll address everything from foundational content through complete development of a functional website.”

The class will be held at the University of Maine at Augusta, Handley Hall, 331 Water Street, in downtown Augusta. This course is offered at no charge to participants and is made possible through Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with New Ventures Maine.

Pre-registration is required and accessible online:

https://bit.ly/GYBOMasterclassAug24

For more information, contact Petrin at 207-768-9468 or karin.petrin@maine.edu.