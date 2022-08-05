ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is accepting applications for its Master Gardener Volunteers training program that begins Oct. 24.

The 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training includes self-paced online learning modules along with live virtual sessions with horticultural experts from across the state. Designed to train volunteers for horticulture and food system-related community service projects, topics include vegetable and fruit production; plants for the Maine landscape; soil health and composting; pesticide safety; and food security. Participants will be expected to volunteer at least 40 hours on a community project to complete certification. Applications for the 2022 program are due Sept. 1 (https://extension.umaine.edu/gardening/master-gardeners/how-to-apply/).

In addition, two new training programs are available to access in-depth horticulture knowledge. The Maine Horticulture Apprentice Training is designed to supply learners with a foundational horticulture education suitable for skilled entry-level positions in the horticulture industry and requires completion of a 200-hour industry apprenticeship. The Maine Gardener Training is designed to supply learners with a horticulture education and skills for use in their personal garden without the volunteer component in the Master Gardener Volunteer training program. Enrollment for these courses opens Sept. 28.



All course fees have sliding scale options. Program schedules and more details are available on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/gardening/learn/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-581-3188 or extension.mastergardeners@maine.edu.