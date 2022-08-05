ROCKPORT, Maine — A Maine high school was damaged after a floor fan reportedly malfunctioned, sparking a fire and causing the sprinkler system to go off.

The smoke and fire alarms went off at Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning, according to the Rockport Fire Department. No one was injured.

The building was full of smoke and several halls and rooms were badly damaged by water when officials arrived. The charred remains of a fan used to dry floors was found in one of the rooms.

Officials believe that a blower on a fan being used to dry floors malfunctioned, caught fire and set off the sprinkler system, causing the water damage.

Staff at Camden Hills Regional High School worked Friday morning to remove thousands of gallons of water from the halls, cafeteria and newly resurfaced gym floor.