A mother is fighting for her life while her 2-year-old daughter recovers from being seriously injured following a head-on crash in Standish on Wednesday.

A volvo collided with a dump truck on Route 113 near the intersection with Route 25, according to CBS 13.

Deputies said the 32-year-old mother was driving a 2004 Volvo when she crossed the center line into the path of a dump truck, which was loaded with dirt.

The driver of the dump truck had no time to turn, and collided head-on, according to police.

Maine Medical Center told CBS13 Thursday night that the mother is still in critical condition.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said her 2-year-old girl was secured in her car seat; however, she suffered serious injuries as well.

The dump truck driver was not hurt.

Police said they’re looking into whether distracted driving caused the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.