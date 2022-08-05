Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 80 to low 90s with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here, and where to find cooling centers across the state here. Here are the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Five more Mainers have died and another 314 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,486. Check out our tracker for more information.

Practitioners are speaking more with patients about how to limit risks and to keep up with routine screenings and follow-ups.

If the 2024 election was not already hanging over November’s election, it undoubtedly would be if Trump announces his candidacy before then.

The three schools argued that admissions practices that consider race as a factor in acceptance are key for a diverse student body.

While boaters may think they’re prepared for a worst-case scenario, some aren’t taking the proper precautions.

Versant Power cited maintenance and upgrades, technology investments and labor market pressures as reasons for the proposal.

The social services agency plans to develop 18 efficiency units and 18 one-bedroom apartments and will allow vouchers to cover the majority of the monthly rent.

The leader of the global company, which plans to add two branches to the existing four in Maine by 2025, has been described as “America’s least-hated banker.”

It was back to normal for the Maine Lobster Festival, which is one of the signature happenings on the midcoast during the summer.

Colby Gilgan also allegedly left his homeowners’ insurance policy on the living room floor, which investigators found.

The salary of the former women’s hockey coach, $69,999.96, is a fraction of the $235,000 UMaine’s second-year head men’s ice hockey coach Ben Barr makes.

With a menu of rotating cocktails, local beers and wine, Jill Clendenen hopes to give people a place to socialize when most places on the peninsula have closed.

The County Open Charity Golf Tournament has contributed more than $668,000 toward critical health care needs in southern Aroostook County.

In other Maine news:

State board denies appeal of state permits for Jonesport fish farm proposal

Defense wants Bobby Nightingale’s murder charges thrown out

3rd case of monkeypox confirmed in Maine

Penobscot County administrator is leaving after less than 2 years on the job

A Down East town had an exceptionally hot July

Rare tufted puffin spotted along Maine’s coast

Rural Mainers with opioid use disorder face barriers to treatment as demand increases

Teen victim in Winterport stabbing is home from the hospital

Victim of Winslow car crash identified