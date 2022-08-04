A 16-year-old from Winterport has returned home after being stabbed by another 16-year-old last week, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The stabbing took place at 215 Main St. in Winterport at 8:38 p.m. on July 28.

The victim was brought to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, though they were deemed stable shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office in Belfast, Moss said.

Moss declined to comment on whether police have charged anyone in the case.