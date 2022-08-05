A man who died after being hit by a turning car in Scarborough on Wednesday morning has been identified.

Steven Lemieux, 67, of Standish died after being struck by a vehicle making a left-hand turn into the Nonesuch Golf Course off Route 114 about 9:15 a.m.

Lemieux died at the scene of the crash. He had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the Portland Press Herald reported.

No one else was reportedly injured.

Neither speed or alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash, according to officials, but an investigation has been opened.