Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The grades are in and Jan Dodge merits Es for Excellence for her experience and her attention to the issues.

Education: Excellent. Environment: Excellent. Economy: Excellent. Equality: Excellent. Equity: Excellent. Elderly: Excellent. Clean Elections: Excellent. Effectiveness in the Legislature: Excellent.

Her ears are always open to her constituents; she has heard and responded: Excellent.

She has received multiple endorsements by respected organizations: Excellent.

Therefore, it would be an excellent idea for the citizens of Northport, Belfast and Belmont to vote for her this fall.

Sid Block

Northport