This story will be updated.

The Maine state champion Bangor Little League All-Star team defeated Massachusetts champion Middleboro 10-4 in the New England Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut, on Monday morning to advance to the regional finals.

Bangor will next play in the championship game on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m.

The team will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Massachusetts and New Hampshire champion Concord.

Massachusetts beat New Hampshire in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament 1-0.

The champion advances to play in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The World Series added 20 teams to the field this season, 10 from the United States and 10 international teams.