University of Maine director of athletics Ken Ralph is leaving the NCAA Division I institution to take a similar position at Division III Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.

Ralph took over as the athletic director at the University of Maine in 2018, and his four-year contract was up on September 1.

He earned $214,000 a year.

He had reportedly explored other athletic director jobs before landing at Southwestern.

An interim athletic director will be appointed and a national search will be launched to name his successor.

Ralph had served as the athletic director at Colorado College for 11 years prior to taking the job at UMaine.

He had also been the athletic director at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York from 2002-07.

Southwestern is a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, the same conference as Colorado College.