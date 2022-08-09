If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

An Oregon man accused of raping and assaulting his girlfriend in an Augusta hotel earlier this year has been arrested.

Damien Sanchez, 26, of Roseburg, Oregon, has been charged with gross sexual assault, aggravated assault and theft, according to the Kennebec Journal. Sanchez also was on probation for domestic assault in Oregon and Tennessee.

On Jan. 23, Sanchez, his girlfriend and their 1-year-old son were staying at the Super 8 hotel on Western Avenue when the assault happened. Sanchez became angry when he learned his girlfriend intended to take their son and return to Oregon with a friend, who also was staying at the hotel, the Kennebec Journal reported.

He allegedly choked her, sexually assaulted her and then hit her over the head with a beer bottle, which the child witnessed, according to the newspaper.

Sanchez allegedly stole her debit card and left in her car after the assault.

Police have been searching for Sanchez since the assault in January until he was arrested in Oregon. Two Augusta police detectives, Christopher Guay and Derek Daly, traveled to Oregon on Thursday to escort Sanchez back to Maine, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Sanchez was being held at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta, where his bail was set at $100,000.