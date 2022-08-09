A standout player on Bangor High School’s basketball team will be leaving the state.

Landon Clark, who recently finished his sophomore year in Bangor, announced via Twitter on Monday that he would be transferring to St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire.

Excited for what's to come!

The 6-foot-7 Clark is currently playing his third season of AAU basketball with Maine United, a team that features Cooper Flagg, the 6-foot-7 standout from Newport who as a freshman led Nokomis Regional High School to the 2022 Class A state championship and has been ranked by ESPN as the third-best player nationally in the Class of 2025.

Clark was offered a scholarship opportunity with the University of Maine in June, although he won’t be able to sign a National Letter of Intent to accept a scholarship offer until the fall of 2023 at the earliest.

Clark comes off a 2021-22 season where he averaged 21.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, along with shooting better than 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and adding 1.9 steals and 1.7 assists per game.