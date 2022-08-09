Trucks traveling across the North Woods will need to take a long detour after heavy rainfall washed out a road in Jackman.

The two days of rain caused a culvert on Route 6/15 to fail, washing out the upstream shoulder and half of the travel lane, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

In order to get back and forth from Jackman and the Greenville area, traffic will need to detour down Route 201 to Bingham and then follow Route 16 in Abbott. That detour totals 143 miles, the department said Tuesday.

It’s only expected to affect about 800 vehicles a day, but trucks make up a large percentage of that traffic.

Once water recedes, transportation officials will access the condition of the 80-foot-long, 54-inch-wide corrugated metal culvert, and then take the necessary steps to reopen the road.