ELIOT, Maine — An Eliot man who worked as a school bus driver has been charged with interstate stalking for allegedly threatening a child.

Michael Chick, 39, was arrested without incident in Eliot on Friday, officials said.

Court documents say Chick was assigned to bus routes for the Greenland Central School in Greenland, New Hampshire when he allegedly threatened a child and the child’s family.

According to court paperwork, Chick had provided an 8-year-old student with cell phones and instructed the student to make a video or an organization called “The Team” would kidnap them.

Chick allegedly showed the child threatening notes from “The Team” while on the bus.

Police also found GPS trackers on each of the child’s parents’ vehicles.

Court paperwork says Chick visited the child’s home at night between six and 10 times to walk around the house.